Justin Trudeau Wishes You A Happy International Women’s Day

Your boyfriend Justin Trudeau has a message for you on International Women’s Day. The “proud feminist” and Canadian Prime Minister recorded a video statement to mark the occasion, and while you’ll likely be too preoccupied by his charm to listen to his sentiment, the speech is pretty darn great.

https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau/status/839477668018024449?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw On #IWD2017, we celebrate the remarkable achievements women have made, & reaffirm our commitment to gender equality: https://t.co/ElKIQYJ7uK pic.twitter.com/ONRYXQu8G6 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 8, 2017

“Hello, my friends, and happy International Women’s Day. Sophie and I are proud feminists and are raising our daughter and our sons to believe that an equal world is a better and more powerful world,” he greets us.

“We have achieved real progress in advancing women’s equality, especially in the past decades, and much of that progress is due to the tireless and passionate efforts of women. But on International Women’s Day, we must remember that there is still much work to do,” he says, getting serious on us now.

“Women around the world receive lower pay and fewer promotions. They’re denied legal control over their bodies and their reproductive health, and they face much higher rates of violence; harassment; and verbal, physical, and sexual assault. All of these issues are compounded for indigenous women, women of colour, and trans women.”

“On International Women’s Day, let’s honour the remarkable women in our lives, and in our history, and today—and every day—let’s work together toward as more positive, just, and equal world.”

If that wasn’t enough to make you lose it, he also recorded the message in French.

https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau/status/839477085722841089?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw En cette #JIF2017, nous célébrons les réalisations des femmes et nous réengageons envers l’égalité des sexes : https://t.co/rqjtLVbkgu pic.twitter.com/CJbVJU8Pgl — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 8, 2017

Bonjour, Mr. Prime Minister.