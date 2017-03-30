Justin Theroux Got Jennifer Aniston The Funniest Birthday Gift

30 Mar 2017
by: Olivia Bahou

Justin Theroux knows just how to treat his lovely lady. Jennifer Aniston recently celebrated her 48th birthday, and the Leftovers star told E! that they vacationed in Mexico with Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid for the occasion.

So what exactly did Theroux get his wife? “We do special things,” he said. “I did a little night for her birthday where we went to a special dinner and had a piñata.”

But this wasn’t just any piñata filled with teeth-rotting sweets. No, Theroux knows his wife a little better than that. “Actually, we didn’t put anything in the piñata. We had a piñata and didn’t end up smashing it.”

“What are you going to put in it? Kale? She doesn’t eat candy!” he joked, confirming that these two have a hilarious sense of humor. Perhaps a piñata filled with Tracy Anderson coupons would have been a bit more on brand.

Hey, those abs don’t sculpt themselves.

