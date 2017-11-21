Jennifer Lopez Confirms That This Year's Hottest Haircut Is Here to Stay

It doesn't matter whether it's real or temporary, Jennifer Lopez's new haircut is going to be the style that'll finally convince you to go shorter.

The actress was spotted in New York City filming scenes for the film Second Act with a long bob that hits just below her shoulders and has clean, blunt ends. J.Lo is the latest celeb to join the list of stars that have all chopped off their hair into lobs or bobs this year, but she's switched the trendy cut up a bit by styling it sleek and flyaway-free instead of beachy waves like you've seen all over your Instagram feeds.

James Devaney/Getty

While her new look may be a dramatic departure from the windswept, bombshell waves that have become synonymous with the star's glam beauty look, the collarbone-grazing length proves that although J.Lo will always be Jenny from the block, she's up to try something new. But while she's changed up her cut, Lopez stuck with her signature warm caramel and honey highlights.

Sure, there is the chance that J.Lo was just getting into character by wearing a wig to achieve the shorter length, but we're willing to bet the look is very quickly going to be one that stylists everywhere are going to be asked to replicate.