How Jennifer Lopez Survived On Just One Slice Of Pizza A Day Before She Was Famous 

How Jennifer Lopez Survived On Just One Slice Of Pizza A Day Before She Was Famous 
JB Lacroix/WireImage
Shop This Post
22 Mar 2017
BY: Brandi Fowler

It wasn't always glitz, glam (and fabulous spring haircuts) for Jennifer Lopez.

Back in the day, when she was an up-and-coming dancer and trying to make it, she was struggling, and there was one food she remembers eating all the time to survive.

"I remember only getting to have one piece of pizza every day when I was a dancer," the Shades of Blue star, who kicked off her career as a Fly Girl on '90s sketch comedy In Living Colour, said during NBC's Summer Press Day for her upcoming dance competition show, World of Dance, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"That's how I lived. I did that for a couple of years before I got my first big job," she continued. Still, she appreciates that that struggle made her stronger. "I wouldn't trade it for the world," she added. "For me, coming from that struggle, this is a dream come true for me. I don't say that lightly."

RELATED: Jen An Vs J.Lo: Which Jen Wore Versace Best?

While J.Lo was reflecting on how far she's come, she also debuted her chic new hairstyle—a honey-highlighted lob—that we can't stop obsessing over.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BR4JKlOAEtA/?taken-by=jlo

Monday dreaming...🌴💚

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Take a look back at J.Lo's moves from her days on In Living Colour (she gets introduced on the show for the first time around 2:28)!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bR4enz485_Q

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Video

Victoria Beckham at AW17 New York Fashion Week
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News
Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle UK Branding Text

InStyle.co.uk is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top