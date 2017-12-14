Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Might Be Hearing Wedding Bells This Christmas

The world might be hearing sleigh bells as Christmas approaches, but for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, the sound of wedding bells might be in the air too.

A source has reportedly told People that the star couple just might get engaged over the festive season, which is a surefire way to make the holidays even more special.

“All the kids want Jennifer and Alex to get married,” the source said. “There are definitely talks about getting married, but Jennifer is old-school and will wait for the engagement ring before she entertains any wedding talk.”

That seems like it might be in the cards, and Rodriguez might agree, since the source noted that he "smiles any time marriage comes up."

“They are very happy that all the kids get along and have accepted their new family,” said the source. “Jennifer feels Alex is her true soulmate and can’t believe how happy she is with him.”

Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9, with his ex Cynthia Curtis, while Lopez has 9-year old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony. From the way it sounds, they all get along well.

If 2018 can promise us a J-Rod wedding for the ages, it's almost certain to be a spectacular year.