Jenna Dewan Tatum Says She and Channing Schedule Intimacy Time Together

Between their busy work schedules and raising their four-year-old daughter Everly, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have quite the load on their plates. So when it comes to making time for just the two of them, Dewan Tatum says they work it into the calendar.

While they haven’t gone so far as scheduling sex, they definitely plan intimacy time in advance. “We have not yet scheduled sex, but we do schedule time together, so maybe that is sort of scheduling sex,” she told Health.

“We will go away for a weekend to get time, but we have no real regimented schedule. I have friends who do this [schedule sex]; It’s on the calendar. We’ve never done that—it might actually be a good idea.”

It doesn’t sound like they need the calendar reminder, though. “I’m a very sensual person, same with Chan. It is just how we’re made up, and it’s a big part of how we connect. There’s a real tangible physical connection,” Dewan Tatum explains.

“You know when Oprah asks, ‘What do you know for sure?’ The body does not lie. You can convince your mind of things, think you’re in love, but your body doesn’t lie. If your stomach is clenching or you feel attracted, that’s all for a reason. You can’t convince your body to feel something it doesn’t.”

The couple’s daughter, Everly, is now four years old, but Dewan Tatum isn’t thinking about baby No. 2 just yet. “I haven’t yet made my decision, and I’m leaving it to the universe to show me the way. I love the idea of another child, and it might be in the cards, but I’ll know when I know,” she said.

“A lot of women I know plan it, and that’s their decision, they want it within three years, but that was not a possibility for us. It felt too overwhelming. I’m so thrilled with one child. If the desire [for another child] comes around, it will happen, that’s the way I look at it.”