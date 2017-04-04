Hillary Clinton's Hot AF Nephew Just Signed with Gigi's Agent

Hillary Clinton's Hot AF Nephew Just Signed with Gigi's Agent
Brian Jamie/IMG
4 Apr 2017
BY: Brandi Fowler

Oh, heyyy Tyler Clinton! After generating a ton of buzz on the Internet last summer, Hillary Clinton's nephew is ready to take the modeling industry by storm.

The 22-year-old hottie just signed with IMG Models, something the agency announced Tuesday via Twitter with a shirtless photo of him striking a casual pose in jeans (you know ... the one you do when you're casually strolling onto a terrace and showing off your abs at the same time). The agency also reps Gigi and Bella Hadid, among many other style stars.

https://twitter.com/IMGmodels/status/849355501502693378

The 5'11", blue-green eyed looker, who has been modeling for a bit now, is the nephew of Bill Clinton's half-brother Roger, and recently graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRAC8wEDMHN/?taken-by=tclint

boys day

A post shared by Tyler Clinton (@tclint) on

Tyler first sent the Internet into a tizzy when he popped up during day four of the Democratic National Convention last July, when Hillary accepted the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination.

Something tells us it's only a matter of time before he nearly breaks the Internet again. Take a peek at more of his hot shots from the 'gram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSZwSlngz6z/?taken-by=tclint

fresh outta insta jail

A post shared by Tyler Clinton (@tclint) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSJSHJrBtic/?taken-by=tclint

Be somebody

A post shared by Tyler Clinton (@tclint) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRj_F2qjKFU/?taken-by=tclint

this Cavs / Rockets game tho

A post shared by Tyler Clinton (@tclint) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRrHOOKh0TE/?taken-by=tclint

shout out @tcss for the clean crew || thanks guys

A post shared by Tyler Clinton (@tclint) on

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

