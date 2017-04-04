Hillary Clinton's Hot AF Nephew Just Signed with Gigi's Agent

Oh, heyyy Tyler Clinton! After generating a ton of buzz on the Internet last summer, Hillary Clinton's nephew is ready to take the modeling industry by storm.
The 22-year-old hottie just signed with IMG Models, something the agency announced Tuesday via Twitter with a shirtless photo of him striking a casual pose in jeans (you know ... the one you do when you're casually strolling onto a terrace and showing off your abs at the same time). The agency also reps Gigi and Bella Hadid, among many other style stars.
The 5'11", blue-green eyed looker, who has been modeling for a bit now, is the nephew of Bill Clinton's half-brother Roger, and recently graduated from Loyola Marymount University.
Tyler first sent the Internet into a tizzy when he popped up during day four of the Democratic National Convention last July, when Hillary accepted the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination.
Something tells us it's only a matter of time before he nearly breaks the Internet again. Take a peek at more of his hot shots from the 'gram.