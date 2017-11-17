Heidi Klum Shares Sexy Photo of Herself Sunbathing in the Nude 

When you've got it, flaunt it, right, Heidi Klum? The model and America's Got Talent judge hit the beach in California, and she shared a very sexy photo of herself sunbathing sans bikini on Instagram.

In the snap, Klum is drying off from a dip in the Pacific Ocean as she relaxes on her towel. "California Dreaming," she wrote alongside the pic. Hey, when you look this good, lying out in the nude is no big deal.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BbksKxBAsM-/?taken-by=heidiklum CALIFORNIA DREAMING 🌞🌴❤️🌈😻🦋 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Nov 16, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

Growing up in Germany, Klum was used to seeing women hit the beach topless. “I tan topless because I saw my mum do that," she told People over the summer.

Klum's beachy look is the complete opposite of what we saw her wear over Halloween. The star dressed up as a werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video her annual party, and it was quite the costume. It took around seven hours to complete, so it's no wonder she's spending the rest of the year in much more paired down looks.