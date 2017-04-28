Harry Styles Announces Solo World Tour Dates—Here's Where He's Going

Amidst the flurry of SNL appearances, Late Late Show teasers, and a sizzling photo of his bare back, Harry Styles is continuing to up the ante on his new music with his latest tweet.

On Friday morning, the star gifted us an early weekend surprise by sharing the dates and cities for his first solo world tour ahead of his upcoming album's official release on May 12.

The promo poster, which shows the musician laying on his back while dressed in blue wax jeans and a blue blazer, boasts stops like London, Manchester and Glasgow as well as multiple international venues in Australia, Paris, Tokyo, and New York.

While making the press rounds for his new music a few days earlier, Harry was giving us another reason—you know, just in case the long locks and the rock and roll edge don't do it for you—to crush hard with his remarks on gender equality.

On Wednesday, the "Sign of the Times" hitmaker made an appearance on French talk show Quotidien to promote his new single and explain why he tries not to comment on politics—except when it comes to women's and LGBTQ rights.

Proving hesitant to talk about the Brexit vote last year, the former One Direction boy bander simply commented during the interview, "To me, I think anything that brings people together is better than things that pull people a part."

The star was much more forthcoming when asked about his stances on equality for women and the LGBTQ community.

"That doesn't feel like politics to me," he told the host, categorizing the subject as a non-partisan issue. "I think stuff like equality feels much more fundamental. I feel like everyone is equal." Swoon!

Watch Styles's interview above and listen to his comments about his political stance around 11:02.