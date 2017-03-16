Givenchy Appoints Clare Waight Keller as Artistic Director

Givenchy has announced Clare Waight Keller as its new artistic director, replacing Riccardo Tisci, who had held the position since 2005. The long-awaited reveal came via the brand's Instagram account who posted a portrait of the British born designer by Steven Meisel with the caption '2017. CLARE WAIGHT KELLER. NEW ARTISTIC DIRECTOR.'

With the house celebrating its 65th anniversary later this year, the appointment of Waight Keller is an interesting choice. In contrast to Tisci who embraced hip-hop and celebrity culture, Waight Keller is well-known for a more softer and feminine design aesthetic which is much more similar to the original heritage of house.

"Hubert de GIVENCHY’s confident style has always been an inspiration and I am very grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this legendary House’s history. I look forward to working with the teams and writing a new chapter in this beautiful story," said Waight Keller in a statement issued by the brand. "The teams join me in warmly welcoming Clare WAIGHT KELLER into the Givenchy family. I am very excited to see Clare bring her singular sense of elegance and modernity to Givenchy. By exploring our Maison’s 65 year heritage and the outstanding Savoir-Faire of its Ateliers, I am convinced Clare will help Givenchy reach its full potential," added Philippe Fortunato, Chief Executive Officer of Givenchy.

Although, Waight Keller has no experience in haute couture, she does have a background in menswear having previously worked at Ralph Lauren’s Purple Label and Calvin Klein. She has also worked alongside Tom Ford at Gucci and served as creative director of Pringle of Scotland in 2005.

Waight Keller is the first female designer to take the creative lead at Givenchy. Prior to Tisci, the house has also previously had John Galliano, Lee Alexander McQueen and Julien Macdonald as creative directors. However, she adds to a growing list female fashion powerhouses including Natacha Ramsay-Levi who succeeded her at Chloé and Maria Grazia Chiuri at Christian Dior.

