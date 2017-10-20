Gigi Hadid’s First Maybelline Palette Is One You'll Actually Use Everyday 

Here’s your latest excuse to buy yet another makeup palette. Over the weekend, we learned that Gigi Hadid is finally dropping her very first makeup collaboration with Maybelline, but we didn’t have any info on what exactly that would consist of until now. Turns out, you’ll need to make room in your makeup drawer because the mass-market beauty brand and the supermodel are dropping a makeup palette reminiscent of Hadid’s jet-setting lifestyle.

In fact, it’s called the Jetsetter Palette and will be available at Ulta in the U.S., according to an Instagram post from the brand. As far as what’s inside the palette, the video montages on social media reference neutral powders, possibly some shimmery pink and golden highlighter, and something creamy and pink that could easily be blush or lipstick. But then again, it could just be swatches made for the graphics in the post—there has yet to be an up-close image of what’s inside.

What we can be sure of is, along with Rihanna and Kim Kardashian West, Hadid is not about to let millennial pink die—that’s the colour of the long rectangular makeup palette, of course.

On Friday, Boots UK costumers will get a sneak peek, but there’s no word on when it’ll happen for U.S. shoppers, or how much cash you’ll have to set aside to snag one before they sell out.

But if anything can get us Gigi Hadid’s signature beachy and glowy beauty look, we can safely assume this is it. Stay tuned!