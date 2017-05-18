Do the Spice Girls Remember the "Wannabe" Vid? Ginger's Here with a Reminder

More than a decade after gifting fans what they really, really want with the Spice Girls pop sensation "Wannabe," Geri Halliwell is giving us major deja vu. She recently returned to the shoot location at the opulent St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel in London and recreated a classic scene from the now-classic music video.

The girl group alum took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video clip of herself as she stands at the foot of the stairs of the former Midland Grand Hotel, where fellow Spice Girls Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown, and Emma Bunton joined her in welcoming fans to Spice World back in 1996.

While the music video—which has almost 250 million views on YouTube under its belt—has been the subject of inspiration and parody in the past decade, Ginger Spice proved that nothing beats the real thing as she paid homage to the opening scene from the hit video on social media.

Beckoning viewers to follow her, the smiling pop star looks into the camera and says, "Remember this?" before running up the stately staircase that we remember from the opening scene in the music video.

Tagging her fellow Spice Girls in the post, the chuckling singer also remembered, "This was my position" as she struck her famous "zig-a-zig-ahh!" pose.

Looks like over a decade later, these ladies are continuing to spice up our lives!

Take a trip down memory lane by re-watching the original "Wannabe" below.