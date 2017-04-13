Here's How You Can Get Your Beloved Gucci Mules in Only 90 Minutes

13 Apr 2017
Farfetch just changed the game on high-end online shopping.

The luxury e-commerce company announced Wednesday that it has partnered with Gucci for a new 90-minute delivery service. Now, with a touch of a button on the Farfetch website and app, you can get your Gucci mules, ready-to-wear looks, and signature crossbody bags delivered right to your door in less than two hours after you place your order.

"Introducing F90, a new delivery service launching exclusively with @gucci in 10 cities across the globe that goes store to door in record time," Farfetch captioned a video that showed exactly how the service works.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSynecqBIYt/?taken-by=farfetch

In it, model Laura Love in Los Angeles, fashion editor Tamu McPherson in Milan, and actress Yuko Araki in Tokyo all struggle with various fashion emergencies (a dreaded Gucci sweater shrinkage thanks to a dryer, for example) until they pull out their phones and head to the Farfetch app to save the day.

After choosing their Gucci gear, bags of goodies are hand-delivered by motorcycle-riding Farfetch couriers. From there, they dance the day away, slay at the office, and/or hit the town with friends. "Spend more time living," the clip says before fading to black.

So far, Farfetch users in London, New York, Dubai, Los Angeles, Madrid, Miami, Milan, Paris, Sao Paulo and Tokyo, can access the service.

