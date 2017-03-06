The F-Rating Is Cinema's Answer to Girl Power

In the market for a movie that doesn’t overlook half the population’s gender? Enter: the F-Rating.

In 2014, Bath Film Festival director Holly Tarquini created a way to identify and demarcate films that are 1) directed by a woman, 2) written by a woman, and 3) “feature significant women on screen in their own right,” i.e. female characters on screen discussing something other than a man. Basically, the rating is a real-world application of Alison Bechdel's famed "Bechdel Test."

The F-Rating is now gaining momentum and will soon be attributed to films on IMDb, BBC reports, lending itself to 21,800 films, including Frozen, Bridget Jones’s Baby, and American Honey.

Tarquini herself is emboldened by this development, but clarified that she hopes the label will soon be obsolete.

"It's exciting when new organisations decide to join us in shining a light both on the brilliant work women are doing in film and on how far the film industry lags behind most other industries, when it comes to providing equal opportunities to women,” she explained, "But our real goal is to reach the stage when the F-Rating is redundant because 50% of the stories we see on screen are told by and about film's unfairly under-represented half of the population—women."