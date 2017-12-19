Eva Longoria Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband José Bastón 

Big congratulations are in order for Eva Longoria! She and her husband José Antonio “Pepe” Bastón are expecting their first child together next year. Longoria's rep confirmed the exciting news to People, revealing that the 42-year-old actress is four months along with a baby boy.

Longoria and Bastón, who is the president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America, first began dating in 2013. They couple got engaged in Dubai in December 2015 and were married in May 2016.

After becoming engaged, Longoria spoke to People about having a child of her own. “I just turned 40, so I have thought, ‘Is time running out?’ ” Longoria said. “I should be thinking about [children], but I feel like my life is full.”

Part of what makes her life so full are the step-kids she shares with Bastón. “They’ve been such a gift in my life,” Longoria said of his kids in 2015. We're sure they're thrilled with the news, too.

Congrats again to the entire family!