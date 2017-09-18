Jane Fonda Wears a £1.2 Million Necklace BACKWARDS—and Debuts Blunt Fringe at the Emmys

Jane Fonda is a red carpet professional. While always a sight to behold at award shows, she outdid even herself at Sunday's 2017 Emmys and created a MOMENT.

The 79-year-old actress left neutrals by the wayside and hit the carpet in a fuchsia custom Brandon Maxwell gown complete with a train and effectively out-dressed nearly everyone else.

John Shearer/WireImage

She accomplished the feat while stirring the fashion pot. Instead of turning to basic jewels to accessorize the bold dress, Fonda took a no-holds-barred approach with £2 million worth of emeralds and diamonds in a three-piece set by Gismondi 1754.

And that necklace—she had to turn around for viewers to get the full effect because she wore it backwards. That's right, the jewels—70+ carats of diamonds and 82 carats of emeralds—draped down her back right where the dress opened. According to Gismondi 1754, the piece was indeed originally designed to be worn in the front, but "minor adjustments enabled the piece to cascade down the back as envisioned by stylist Tanya Gill."

She rounded out the look with matching earrings (20.96 carats of diamonds and 21.6 carats of emeralds worth £420,000) and a ring worth £246,00.00 (with 10 carats of emeralds and 1.95 carats of diamonds). Wow.

In case that wasn't chic enough, she also took her styling to the next level—with a set of blunt fringe. Instead of her signature hairstyle, she went with a sleek ponytail offset with natural makeup.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

We love a good Jane Fonda red carpet moment, but this was a whole new level of stylish fabulousness that left us in awe and wanting even more.

Can we please look this incredible at 79? Jane, we need tips!