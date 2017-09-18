The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2017 Emmys

Each year, the Emmy Awards offers up some of the best red carpet and award show moments, but it also brings about some pretty stellar social media posts, and this year was no exception.

Social media lets us get an inside look into the glitz and glamour of what a big even like this looks like from behind-the-scenes, and all the nuts and bolts that go into it.

This year, we got to see everything from Modern Family co-stars Sofía Vergara and Sarah Hyland hamming it up (above) to Jessica Biel improvising when AC broke on the way to the red carpet.

Check out some of our favourite celeb social media antics below, and get a real feel for what happens when the show cameras aren't on.

Sofía Vergara and Dolly Parton

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZKmP32gVLI/?hl=en&tagged=emmys2017 The day @dollyparton baptised me😂😂😂😂 #emmys2017 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

Oprah Winfrey

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZIHHydnQbN/?taken-by=keithurban Date night !!!! - KU A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Sep 16, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

Jessica Biel

Tracee Ellis Ross

Uzo Aduba

Lea Michele

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews

Felicity Huffman

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Evan Rachel Wood

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZKW1jJlclQ/?tagged=emmys2017 We made it. #emmys2017 A post shared by Evan Rachel Wood (@evanrachelwood) on Sep 17, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

Heidi Klum

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZJ2RB7AwCM/ Getting ready with @lindahaymakeup and @hairbylorenzomartin #emmys2017 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Sep 17, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Gaten Matarazzo