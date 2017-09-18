The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2017 Emmys

Each year, the Emmy Awards offers up some of the best red carpet and award show moments, but it also brings about some pretty stellar social media posts, and this year was no exception.
Social media lets us get an inside look into the glitz and glamour of what a big even like this looks like from behind-the-scenes, and all the nuts and bolts that go into it.
This year, we got to see everything from Modern Family co-stars Sofía Vergara and Sarah Hyland hamming it up (above) to Jessica Biel improvising when AC broke on the way to the red carpet.
Check out some of our favourite celeb social media antics below, and get a real feel for what happens when the show cameras aren't on.
