Emma Watson Wore a Top Made Entirely of Leftover Fabric Scraps

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
by: Alexandra Whittaker
23 Jun 2017

Emma Watson has been very public about her choice to wear eco-friendly clothing, and that was no exception during her press tour this week.

After wearing two dramatically beautiful red carpet gowns, Watson kept things more casual in a BreeLayne off-the-shoulder top during a press tour stop in France for her movie The Circle.

The twist? The shirt was made entirely of leftover fabric.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVrsV95BJEY/

Le Bristol makes its own honey on the roof! 🇫🇷 🐝 ❤ The @edun trousers are created by artisans in Burkina Faso, featuring a zipper made from recycled brass. EDUN is building long-term, sustainable growth opportunities by supporting manufacturers, community-based initiatives and partnering with African artists and artisans. Top is @breelayneofficial and made in downtown LA by local artisans from mesh and lined in silk. Both materials were leftovers discarded by other designers, and were bought to recycle and repurpose in new garments. For every item sold, a tree is planted. Bag made in a family-owned factory in Alicante, Spain by @m2malletier. The factory was opened in 1981 by shoe designer Jaime Romero and his wife. Today, 25 artisans from the local town of Sax work in the factory and have been working there for at least 15 years. Everything is handcrafted using skills and traditions which have been passed down generations. Shoes @creaturesofcomfort, crafted in a small factory just outside of Florence. Creatures of Comfort recently participated in #womentogether and #whyimarch campaigns donating a portion of its proceeds to Planned Parenthood and the ACLU and SPL Center. The brand is also participating in a campaign headed by Women for Women International that supports women in war zones. Jewellery by @fernandojorge, who uses small workshops in central São Paulo to manufacture all his pieces. His motivation is to stimulate the local craftsmanship and emphasise the quality of “Made in Brazil”. All fashion info verified by @ecoage For skin, the organic concealer/foundation 'Un' Cover-Up in colour 22 by @rmsbeauty was used along with the @janeiredale Active Light Concealer. Bronzer is @vitaliberata. For eyes the Ecocert-certified @antonymcosmetics and Organic Nosiette Eyeshadow were used. For brows, Jane Iredale Pure Brow Gel was used, @herbivorebotanicals Coco Rose Tint in Coral was used to tint the cheeks. Lips lined with Jane Iredale Lip Pencil in Spice before @absolution_cosmetics Lipstick in Col 5/Dusty Rose was added. All brands are cruelty-free and formulated using both natural, mineral and organic ingredients. All beauty info verified by @contentbeauty

A post shared by The Press Tour (@the_press_tour) on

 

According to Watson's official press tour outfit Instagram, her top was made by local L.A. artisans from mesh and silk that were recycled from the scraps of other designers.

Watson paired the top with a pair of Edun trousers that were made by artisans in Burkina Faso and had a zip made of recycled brass.

Even Watson's accessories and makeup were sustainable and cruelty-free. Her M2MALLETIER bag was handcrafted in a family-owned factory in Alicante, Spain.

It just goes to show that being fashionable doesn't have to mean compromising on your ethics.

