Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield Were the Friendliest Exes at the Governors Awards

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield may no longer be dating, but they clearly still maintain a great relationship as friends. The two reunited at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday night and couldn’t look happier to see each other.

The friendly exes were spotted chatting and laughing inside the gala dinner hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Stone looked gorgeous in a white plunging Louis Vuitton dress that fastened up the front, pulling her blonde hair up into a loose updo. Garfield looked handsome in a black tux.

The pair split in 2015, but they’ve been nothing but supportive of each other in the years since. “There’s so much love between us and so much respect,” Garfield told Vanity Fair earlier this year. “I’m her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it’s also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing.”

Karwai Tang/Getty

Stone is reportedly dating Saturday Night Live writer and segment director Dave McCary, while Garfield hasn’t opened up about her current relationship status.

Thanks, Emma and Andrew, for teaching us it is possible to stay friends with your ex.