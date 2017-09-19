Emily Ratajkowski Calls Out a Magazine for Photoshopping Her Breasts and Lips

Believe it or not, everyone has their insecurities, even someone known for her dazzling looks like model and actress Emily Ratajkowski.

On Friday, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to call out French magazine Madame Figaro, the cover of which she graces.

In an emotional post, Ratajkowski shared that the publication had photoshopped her breasts and lips for their cover, presenting both the original photo and final product for comparison.

“Everyone is uniquely beautiful in their own ways. We all have insecurities about the things that make us different from a typical ideal of beauty,” EmRata began. “I, like so many of us, try every day to work past those insecurities. I was extremely disappointed to see my lips and breasts altered in Photoshop on this cover. I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality.”

Ratajkowski's breasts and lips appear noticeably larger in the un-edited image:

For what it's worth, we think the original shot is exquisite.