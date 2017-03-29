Ed Sheeran Finally Reacted To His 2-Year-Old Doppelgänger

It's been over a week since a photo of a baby who looks just like Ed Sheeran sent the Internet into a tizzy, and the singer has been silent about it ... until now.

The "Shape of You" crooner finally shared his thoughts about the tyke, though, when he appeared on ITV's Good Morning Britain Wednesday, and host Richard Arnold showed him a photo of his lookalike, 2-year-old Isla.

Samir Hussein/Redferns; Tom Davies/Twitter

"She's not mine," Sheeran joked after taking a peek at the snap. "She's not mine! It's mad the kind of things that go viral."

The adorable redhead is actually the daughter of England Resident Zoe Walton, who said her loved ones have also noticed the resemblance. "I did get comments from our family that she looks like Ed for a while, but only last week did we decide to put [the photo] online," Walton told Buzzfeed earlier this month.

As for Sheeran's own plans for children, he opened up about that too, saying (again) that he wants to be a dad who is very involved in his kids' lives. "I don't want to be touring when I have kids," he added. "I want to be like nipping out every now and then and being able to actually be a father so yeah, I think I would definitely love kids."

While in previous interviews it appeared Sheeran was ready to start that family asap, he cleared that up, adding, "I would definitely love all the kids in the world, but I don't want to have them right now."

Perhaps he can form a frienship with Isla until that time comes.