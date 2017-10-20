Chrissy Teigen Turned Up the Sexy in a Plunging Bodysuit and Fur Coat

On Wednesday evening, Chrissy Teigen had no problem taking centre stage as she officially rang in the debut of her new Revolve clothing campaign in West Hollywood.

Showcasing her style power with a few eye-popping designs that we can expect from the sexy line, the SI Swimsuit beauty dressed to slay in a plunging top that showed off plenty of cleavage with black leggings, trendy booties, and oversized gold hoops.

The icing on the cake? A statement colour-block furry jacket, featuring three tiers of black, brown, and white.

SPW / Splash News

However, the real sartorial party started once the mum of one arrived at the bash. Changing out of her street style look, the 31-year-old showed off her model bod in a sultry black bodysuit paired with the same statement coat while lounging on a dusty pink velvet sofa.

During the launch, the designer opened up about baby Luna's unique take on fashion. "She loves really girly things," the model told E! News. "You just learn that that stuff makes them happy. Honestly, the uglier it is the more she loves it. She wants to wear overalls or her pajama jeans out to The Grove."

We have a feeling little Luna will be a style star just like her mama!