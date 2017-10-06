Chrissy Teigen's New English Bulldog Puppy Is the Cutest Thing We've Ever Seen

Little Luna got a new sibling today! No, not the human kind—though Chrissy Teigen told us in the November issue of InStyle that her uterus will be implanted with a frozen embryo very soon, as she and husband John Legend try for a second child.

Until we're blessed with another adorable kid from Teigen and Legend, the newest member of the household will definitely do. The family has added a bulldog puppy to their brood, and it's so, so cute. Sorry Pippa and Puddy, you definitely have some competition.

Teigen shared a photo and a video of the puppy on her Instagram account, and you may need to brace yourself for the impending onslaught of adorable.

In the photo she posted, Luna and the puppy are getting acquainted. The one-year-old sits in front of the pup in just a diaper as she pets the dog. "what happens at lip sync battle does not always stay at lip sync battle @caseypattersontv @llcoolj," Teigen wrote alongside the cute 'gram.

She then shared a video, and it really needs no introduction. Teigen films the puppy waddling towards her as she calls its name, which is Pepper!