Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Beloved Bulldog Puddy Is Going to Be Okay

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Beloved Bulldog Puddy Is Going to Be Okay

chrissyteigen/Instagram
by: Olivia Bahou
15 Nov 2017

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have some good news to celebrate! After spending the last few days worrying about their longtime pet and beloved English bulldog Puddy, who suffered from heart failure on Sunday, Teigen has updated fans about his prognosis. 

"My BABY IS BACK!!!!!!! Bulldog you made me cry harder than any other living being ever has. My old man monster I love you," she wrote on Twitter along with a video of Puddy back home hanging with his little sis Luna. "...he does have a tumor on his heart and he's basically a 70 year old man beast but I am so happy to have him home right now for morethanjustworkfriendsgiving." 

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/930572799357284353

 

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/930573764202508290

We're so happy for her and Legend! Puddy has been with the couple through thick and thin as their oldest pet. Once the family welcomed daughter Luna in April 2016 he became the toddler’s trusty companion, and he’s even readily adapted to new (canine) members of the family, most recently becoming friends with Teigen and Legend’s new English bulldog puppy, Pepper. Check out them being best buds in these photos.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaViOSZD97-/?taken-by=chrissyteigen

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

The couple also shares French bulldogs Penny and Pippa. Keep scrolling to see Puddy’s sweetest Instagram moments with the family.

https://www.instagram.com/p/7RTyTjpjeG/?taken-by=chrissyteigen

Movies in bed with my puddy buddy. And before a dog in bed gets you all riled up, just know that we stink equally.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/4PiZiyJjTZ/?taken-by=chrissyteigen

Man. Trying to get family bulldog shot is impossible.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/-nTTScJjYL/?taken-by=chrissyteigen

A little close, my dude

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/7YjfIdpjaa/?taken-by=chrissyteigen

Power nap bulldog party!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BLMbHohBCa9/?taken-by=chrissyteigen

🐶

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/9tgNKvJjXH/

Breakup at doggy daycare?

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/9YtofnJjTd/?taken-by=chrissyteigen

Look how handsome puddy is, modeling his Halloween costume on today's @fablifeshow

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/8MjHcTJjTS/?taken-by=chrissyteigen

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/786xVdJjfo/?taken-by=chrissyteigen

Diva on set @fablifeshow

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/7lVERsJjRF/?taken-by=chrissyteigen

Not ready to leave the woods :(

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/522ZJnJjd9/?taken-by=chrissyteigen

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/5xm9xTJjf-/?taken-by=chrissyteigen

No dogs on set whaaaaaat

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/1q_X5BJjQ5/?taken-by=chrissyteigen

Pet store splurge day! @pepperthai2

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BG8ZPLzkwPg/

Here come Puddy! 🐶❤️❤️🐢🐢

A post shared by Vilailuck ไชยอุดม Teigen (@pepperthai2) on

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BCBcp1epjcY/

Puddy!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

Sponsored Stories

More Celebrity

See All Latest News
Load More
 
Back to Top