Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Beloved Bulldog Puddy Is Going to Be Okay

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have some good news to celebrate! After spending the last few days worrying about their longtime pet and beloved English bulldog Puddy, who suffered from heart failure on Sunday, Teigen has updated fans about his prognosis.

"My BABY IS BACK!!!!!!! Bulldog you made me cry harder than any other living being ever has. My old man monster I love you," she wrote on Twitter along with a video of Puddy back home hanging with his little sis Luna. "...he does have a tumor on his heart and he's basically a 70 year old man beast but I am so happy to have him home right now for morethanjustworkfriendsgiving."

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/930572799357284353 My BABY IS BACK!!!!!!! Bulldog you made me cry harder than any other living being ever has. My old man monster I love you pic.twitter.com/3kpdQAFxsj — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 14, 2017

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/930573764202508290 ...he does have a tumor on his heart and he's basically a 70 year old man beast but I am so happy to have him home right now for morethanjustworkfriendsgiving. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 14, 2017

We're so happy for her and Legend! Puddy has been with the couple through thick and thin as their oldest pet. Once the family welcomed daughter Luna in April 2016 he became the toddler’s trusty companion, and he’s even readily adapted to new (canine) members of the family, most recently becoming friends with Teigen and Legend’s new English bulldog puppy, Pepper. Check out them being best buds in these photos.

The couple also shares French bulldogs Penny and Pippa. Keep scrolling to see Puddy’s sweetest Instagram moments with the family.

https://www.instagram.com/p/-nTTScJjYL/?taken-by=chrissyteigen A little close, my dude A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 27, 2015 at 7:52pm PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/7YjfIdpjaa/?taken-by=chrissyteigen Power nap bulldog party! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 8, 2015 at 1:51pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BLMbHohBCa9/?taken-by=chrissyteigen 🐶 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 5, 2016 at 1:09pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/9tgNKvJjXH/ Breakup at doggy daycare? A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 5, 2015 at 9:09am PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/786xVdJjfo/?taken-by=chrissyteigen Diva on set @fablifeshow A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 22, 2015 at 4:47pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/7lVERsJjRF/?taken-by=chrissyteigen Not ready to leave the woods :( A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 13, 2015 at 12:55pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/5xm9xTJjf-/?taken-by=chrissyteigen No dogs on set whaaaaaat A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 30, 2015 at 2:19pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/1q_X5BJjQ5/?taken-by=chrissyteigen Pet store splurge day! @pepperthai2 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 19, 2015 at 2:32pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BG8ZPLzkwPg/ Here come Puddy! 🐶❤️❤️🐢🐢 A post shared by Vilailuck ไชยอุดม Teigen (@pepperthai2) on Jun 21, 2016 at 9:39pm PDT