Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Beloved Bulldog Puddy Is Going to Be Okay

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have some good news to celebrate! After spending the last few days worrying about their longtime pet and beloved English bulldog Puddy, who suffered from heart failure on Sunday, Teigen has updated fans about his prognosis.
"My BABY IS BACK!!!!!!! Bulldog you made me cry harder than any other living being ever has. My old man monster I love you," she wrote on Twitter along with a video of Puddy back home hanging with his little sis Luna. "...he does have a tumor on his heart and he's basically a 70 year old man beast but I am so happy to have him home right now for morethanjustworkfriendsgiving."
We're so happy for her and Legend! Puddy has been with the couple through thick and thin as their oldest pet. Once the family welcomed daughter Luna in April 2016 he became the toddler’s trusty companion, and he’s even readily adapted to new (canine) members of the family, most recently becoming friends with Teigen and Legend’s new English bulldog puppy, Pepper. Check out them being best buds in these photos.
The couple also shares French bulldogs Penny and Pippa. Keep scrolling to see Puddy’s sweetest Instagram moments with the family.