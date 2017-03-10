Chloé Names Natacha Ramsay-Levi as New Creative Director

Chloé has appointed Natacha Ramsay-Levi as Creative Director of the fashion house following the departure of Clare Waight Keller.

Ramsay-Levi, who will commence her new role on April 3, will be responsible for Chloé’s ready-to-wear, leather goods and accessories lines. She joins from Louis Vuitton where she has been the creative director of women’s ready-to-wear since 2013 under Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquiere. She also worked with Ghesquiere for eleven years at Balenciaga.

"I am particularly happy to welcome Natacha to Chloé. Her extensive experience at two prestigious fashion houses and her creative energy will further expand the Maison in Gaby’s vision: at the intersection of Parisian couture savoir-faire and the youthful attitude of the Chloé girl," said Geoffroy de la Bourdonnaye, President of Chloé in a statement.

"I am very proud to join a house founded by a woman to dress women. I want to create fashion that enhances the personality of the woman who wears it, fashion that creates a character and an attitude, without ever imposing a ‘look’." Ramsay-Levi added.

Her first collection will be shown in September during Paris Fashion Week for spring summer 2018.