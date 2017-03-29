Will Chelsea Clinton Run for Office? Her Response May Surprise You

Chelsea Clinton has one well-established political pedigree, and she’s certainly outspoken when it comes to her own values, so it makes sense that the mum-of-two frequently gets asked if she has any plans to go into politics.

“I really am constantly surprised by the stories of me running for, fill in the blank—Congress, Senate, City Council, the presidency,” Clinton recently told Variety. “I really find this all rather hysterical, because I’ve been asked this question a lot throughout my life, and the answer has never changed.”

But in case you missed it, the former First Daughter set the record straight once and for all: “I am not running for public office,” she said. In fact, President Bill Clinton’s daughter has some questions that she thinks young people should ask themselves if they’re considering a career in public service.

“Do you have a vision for what you want to do in this job?” she asked. “Do you think you’d do a better job than whomever else is there now?”

For Clinton, the answer is no. “I love my city councilwoman—she’s awesome. I’m obsessed with Tish James, who is our public advocate in New York City. I support our mayor. I love my congresswoman. I love our senators. I clearly do not support the president and certainly hope that he is defeated in the next election, but I don’t think I’m the best person for that job.”

“If someone steps down or something changes, I’ll then ask and answer those questions at that time. But right now, no, I’m not running for public office.”

So that's settled, then.