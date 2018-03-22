Celine Dion Cancels Las Vegas Concerts to Undergo Surgery

Celine Dion is taking some time off to focus on her health.

The pop superstar’s team revealed Wednesday that she had to cancel a series of her Las Vegas shows in March and April to “undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure” to correct an ear issue she’s been suffering from for awhile.

https://www.facebook.com/celinedion/posts/10155301122981651 CÉLINE DION PERFORMANCES - MARCH AND APRIL CANCELLED We regret to inform you that the performances of Céline at The... Posted by Céline Dion on Wednesday, March 21, 2018

“We regret to inform you that the performances of Celine at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace scheduled for March 27 through April 18 have been cancelled,” the post read. “Celine has been dealing with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities, and makes it extremely difficult to sing.”

Dion had been dealing with the condition for the past 12-18 months, her team revealed, adding that they had been able to successfully treat it with "various ear drop medications." Those medications, however, have since stopped working.

Dion also chimed in on the post and apologized to fans, writing, “My luck hasn’t been very good lately ... I’ve been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens.” She continued, “I just can’t believe it! I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry."

The “My Heart Will Go On” crooner is expected to be fully recovered and ready hit the stage again at the Colosseum on May 22nd.

News of the show cancellations comes a couple of months after Dion had to cancel performances back in January due to a health issue.

https://www.facebook.com/celinedion/posts/10155140853906651 I don’t know what to say, other than I’m truly sorry for having to cancel tonight’s show and the two shows from last... Posted by Céline Dion on Saturday, January 13, 2018

We wish her a successful surgery and a speedy recovery.