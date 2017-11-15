Celebrities Congratulate Australia for Voting "Yes" to Same-Sex Marriage

Cole Bennetts/Getty
by: Jennifer Davis
15 Nov 2017

It's a historic day in Australia! Today, the country voted to legalize same-sex marriage, and it passed with an overwhelming majority. 

As of right now, 61% of the population voted in favor of marriage equality, while just 38% voted against it. Not only did the national postal survey pass with flying colours, but every state and territory returned with a majority "yes." Obviously, this a huge for equal rights Down Under, and celebrities took to Twitter to share their excitement and congratulate the people of Australia. 

"Yes!!!!! Congrats Australia! Every step taken is one closer to World Peace! Love love love you! Proud to be Australian by association lol," Miley Cyrus, who dates native Australian Liam Hemsworth, wrote on Twitter. 

https://twitter.com/MileyCyrus/status/930577809671561216

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres also shared her congratulations. "It’s a g’day. Way to go Australia. #MarriageEquality," she posted. They're not the only ones who took to Twitter to mark the occasion. Scroll down to see more celebratory Tweets. 

https://twitter.com/TheEllenShow/status/930573863955472391

 

https://twitter.com/Sia/status/930578000659210240

 

https://twitter.com/joshgad/status/930575211488952320

 

https://twitter.com/TheRickiLee/status/930574819640225792

 

https://twitter.com/DebraMessing/status/930572925442203648

 

https://twitter.com/missyhiggins/status/930572763147862016

 

https://twitter.com/darrenhayes/status/930577171814400000

 

https://twitter.com/zachbraff/status/930581036026642432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buzzfeed.com%2Fjennaguillaume%2Fcelebrities-react-to-australia-voting-yes

 

https://twitter.com/kylieminogue/status/930575352681910272

 

https://twitter.com/nickjonas/status/930579069996904448

 

https://twitter.com/KeeganAllen/status/930583997477822465

 

https://twitter.com/BoyGeorge/status/930575768689758208

 

https://twitter.com/samsmithworld/status/930576705567318017

 

https://twitter.com/JKCorden/status/930582614422929408

 

