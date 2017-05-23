22 Dead and 59 Injured In Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert In Manchester

22 Dead and 59 Injured In Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert In Manchester
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
23 May 2017
BY: Josh Newis-Smith

Police have confirmed that 22 people have died and a further 59 people have been injured in a bombing at Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena last night. The attack took place in the foyer as the lights went up at the end of the concert. The show was part of Grande's "Dangerous Woman" tour, which was set to include another performance in London on Thursday.

Manchester Police have confirmed that children are among the dead and the attacker has died at the scene. Police are treating the attack as terrorist in nature.

Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed no campaigning will take place for the general election for the time being. Whilst paying tribute to the victims, Mrs May stated that she is, "working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack.” Home Secretary Amber Rudd shared similar sentiments, “My thoughts are with all those affected by this barbaric act. The full details of exactly what happened are still emerging, but I am proud of the police and first responders who reacted to this tragic incident so swiftly.” Flags are flying at half mast at Downing Street in the wake of the attack.

Grande's publicist Joseph Carozza confirmed that the singer wasn't hurt. "Ariana is O.K.,” he said in a statement. The singer herself said she was, "broken" in a Tweet posted in the wake of the attack.

https://twitter.com/ArianaGrande/status/866849021519966208

Other celebrities have been taking to social media to send their thoughts to the victims and Ariana herself, with Taylor Swift leading the reactions:

https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/866824457050099712

Ariana's close friend Nicki Minaj said: "my heart hurts for my sister, Ariana."

https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/866819201888944133

Miley Cyrus posted an image of herself with Ariana in the wake of the attack:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUa6R15hV48/?taken-by=mileycyrus&hl=en

Missy Elliott sent heartfelt condolences.

https://twitter.com/MissyElliott/status/866827103450386433

Bruno Mars took to Twitter as well.

https://twitter.com/BrunoMars/status/866810216259751937

Lea Michele was thinking of the victims' families.

https://twitter.com/LeaMichele/status/866828024863313926

"My prayers go out to to ppl of Manchester," read Cher's Tweet in part.

https://twitter.com/cher/status/866794101835841536

BIA, Grande's opening act, let fans know they were fine.

https://twitter.com/PericoPrincess/status/866780561653760001

Katy Perry sent out her prayers for everyone at the show.

https://twitter.com/katyperry/status/866788728651513857

Demi Lovato was in tears thinking about the innocent concert-goers who lost their lives.

https://twitter.com/ddlovato/status/866792822078406656

Pink also sent out prayers to the people of Manchester and to Grande's entire team.

https://twitter.com/Pink/status/866810680627691520

Lena Dunham was similarly heartbroken at the show of hatred.

https://twitter.com/lenadunham/status/866809443543076865

Kylie Minogue was "absolutely heartbroken" by the devastating news.

https://twitter.com/kylieminogue/status/866818571245977604

Harry Styles took to Twitter to send his thoughts.

https://twitter.com/Harry_Styles/status/866815699343114241

Lorde shared that a scenario like this is every musician's "worst nightmare."

https://twitter.com/lorde/status/866822912673628162

Kendall Jenner sent love.

https://twitter.com/KendallJenner/status/866823090185089026?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

Khloe Kardashian sent her thoughts to the fans and "sweet Ariana."

https://twitter.com/khloekardashian/status/866823605228908545

Haim were "speechless."

https://twitter.com/HAIMtheband/status/866817010235199488

John Mayer was also quick to voice his support.

https://twitter.com/JohnMayer/status/866817416000454656

Chelsea Handler reacted to the "terrible sad news."

https://twitter.com/chelseahandler/status/866822182869106688

Millie Bobby Brown described the night as "so so tragic."

https://twitter.com/milliebbrown/status/866831825100001280

As more details pour in we will keep this story updated. Our thoughts at InStyle are with the victims and their families as this event continues to unfold.

