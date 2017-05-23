22 Dead and 59 Injured In Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert In Manchester

Police have confirmed that 22 people have died and a further 59 people have been injured in a bombing at Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena last night. The attack took place in the foyer as the lights went up at the end of the concert. The show was part of Grande's "Dangerous Woman" tour, which was set to include another performance in London on Thursday.
Manchester Police have confirmed that children are among the dead and the attacker has died at the scene. Police are treating the attack as terrorist in nature.
Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed no campaigning will take place for the general election for the time being. Whilst paying tribute to the victims, Mrs May stated that she is, "working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack.” Home Secretary Amber Rudd shared similar sentiments, “My thoughts are with all those affected by this barbaric act. The full details of exactly what happened are still emerging, but I am proud of the police and first responders who reacted to this tragic incident so swiftly.” Flags are flying at half mast at Downing Street in the wake of the attack.
Grande's publicist Joseph Carozza confirmed that the singer wasn't hurt. "Ariana is O.K.,” he said in a statement. The singer herself said she was, "broken" in a Tweet posted in the wake of the attack.
Other celebrities have been taking to social media to send their thoughts to the victims and Ariana herself.
As more details pour in we will keep this story updated. Our thoughts at InStyle are with the victims and their families as this event continues to unfold.