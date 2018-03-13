Selma Blair Joked That Cameron Diaz Quit Acting and the Internet Had a Meltdown

13 Mar 2018

Cameron Diaz has not starred in a movie since 2014's Annie, and for a while it looked as though that's the way it will stay. Diaz quit acting and will be retiring at age 45, at least according to her pal Selma Blair.

In a new interview, Blair said Diaz is fully "done" with acting after her decades-long career, which includes beloved films like There's Something About Mary and Charlie's Angels.

“I had lunch with Cameron the other day. We were reminiscing about the film [The Sweetest Thing]. I would have liked to do a sequel, but Cameron’s retired from acting,” Blair said. “She’s like, ‘I’m done.’”

“I mean, she doesn’t need to make any more films,” Blair added. “She has a pretty great life; I don’t know what it would take to bring her back. She's happy”

Blair later backtracked on her comments, saying she was just kidding around. "Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson," she joked on Twitter.

Even if she did decide to take a break from acting, it's important to note that Diaz does have other things going on in her life that will keep her in front of fans.

Just a few months ago, she joined Adele and Jennifer Lawrence for the 2018 Women's March, so even if she's not in movies anymore, she'll still use her platform to raise awareness.

