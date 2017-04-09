Sounds Like Britney Spears' Vegas Residency Is Ending

Sad news for Britney Spears fans: The days when you can see her perform in Las Vegas may be numbered. This weekend, her manager confirmed the 35-year-old pop star's Piece of Me show will be ending in in December, so get your tickets before it's too late!

The "Make Me..." singer has been performing at the Axis theater at Planet Hollywood since December 2013, and her four-year contract is up at the end of 2017. In an interview with the Las Vegas Review Journal, Spears's manager Larry Rudolph explained that the successful show will, in fact, come to a close. However, he also noted they haven't ruled out the option of a new show at a different Sin City venue.

"Britney basically sells out every show, and she loves Las Vegas, she loves performing in Vegas, and Vegas is a possibility going forward," Rudolph said.

Don't worry, though. Even if that doesn't happen, Spears will definitely have some new exciting projects in the works come 2018: "She might tour, she might work on a new album," Rudolph said. "It's too early to talk specifics about anything."

Really only one thing is for certain: If you want to see the Piece of Me show, you better plan your Vegas trip before the end of the year.

Who knows what Britney will get up to next!