Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's New Baby Girl Has the Prettiest Name

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's New Baby Girl Has the Prettiest Name
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for L'Oreal
Shop This Post
13 Apr 2017
by: InStyle Staff

Congratulations are in order for Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, who welcomed their much-awaited first child together—a daughter named Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper—two weeks ago on March 21, a source confirmed to People. The 42-year-old actor and the 31-year-old model have been an item since 2015, and Shayk's pregnancy hit the news circuit back in November, but the two have masterfully kept the news of the birth under wraps for the past couple of weeks.

Much was made of Shayk's trip to Disneyland in February, where she enjoyed a day of fun with mouse ears and her bump plainly visible. She also posed for pics with Pluto and her niece and nephew, looking every bit ready for motherhood.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ8pkcFByhl/?taken-by=irinashayk

When ur stuffing ur face and Pluto comes by 🙄😂

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ1RVA8BMzi/?taken-by=irinashayk

Iri + iri with Mickey + Minnie✨🏰💘

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on

Like any doting dad-to-be, Cooper was reportedly "more protective" of Shayk during her pregnancy, PEOPLE reported. And as their source continued, "They are a very sweet couple." We couldn't agree more.

Shayk was hard at work throughout much of her pregnancy, and has been posting images from some of her shoots over the past couple of days. But now, of course, there's another photo we're really hoping to see...

Fingers crossed there's a photo and name reveal in the very near future!

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Video

3 Super Fast Styles For Curly Hair
See More Videos

More Celebrity Moms

See All Latest News
Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle UK Branding Text

InStyle.co.uk is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top