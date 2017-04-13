Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's New Baby Girl Has the Prettiest Name

Congratulations are in order for Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, who welcomed their much-awaited first child together—a daughter named Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper—two weeks ago on March 21, a source confirmed to People. The 42-year-old actor and the 31-year-old model have been an item since 2015, and Shayk's pregnancy hit the news circuit back in November, but the two have masterfully kept the news of the birth under wraps for the past couple of weeks.

Much was made of Shayk's trip to Disneyland in February, where she enjoyed a day of fun with mouse ears and her bump plainly visible. She also posed for pics with Pluto and her niece and nephew, looking every bit ready for motherhood.

Like any doting dad-to-be, Cooper was reportedly "more protective" of Shayk during her pregnancy, PEOPLE reported. And as their source continued, "They are a very sweet couple." We couldn't agree more.

Shayk was hard at work throughout much of her pregnancy, and has been posting images from some of her shoots over the past couple of days. But now, of course, there's another photo we're really hoping to see...

Fingers crossed there's a photo and name reveal in the very near future!