Blue Ivy Already Has Her Eye On Mum Beyoncé's Christian Louboutins 

Blue Ivy Carter is mama's girl when it comes to her choice in footwear.

On Monday, the 5-year-old made a cameo during Beyoncé's late-night Instagram photo shoot. The "Lemonade" songstress showed off her post-baby curves in pink latex leggings, a Balenciaga top, rose-tinted sunglasses, and the pièce de résistance: a pair of shimmering pink Christian Louboutins that look like they were made for a real-life Barbie doll.

While Bey worked every #flawless angle, the toddler couldn't resist playing dress up, taking a spin in the bedazzled pumps. The singer's eldest child proved that the heels aren't exactly made to walk in, but they did serve as a pretty fabulous accompaniment to her pink-flowered pyjamas.

An image captures Blue leaning against a white couch, popping her foot in the air, while another close-up shot showcases the comically large slippers.

Looks like Blue is on her way to following in her mum's glitter-clad footsteps!