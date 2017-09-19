Blue Ivy Already Has Her Eye On Mum Beyoncé's Christian Louboutins 

Blue Ivy Already Has Her Eye On Mum Beyoncé's Christian Louboutins 
Beyonce/
BY: Lara Walsh
19 Sep 2017

Blue Ivy Carter is mama's girl when it comes to her choice in footwear.

On Monday, the 5-year-old made a cameo during Beyoncé's late-night Instagram photo shoot. The "Lemonade" songstress showed off her post-baby curves in pink latex leggings, a Balenciaga top, rose-tinted sunglasses, and the pièce de résistance: a pair of shimmering pink Christian Louboutins that look like they were made for a real-life Barbie doll. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZNVrgLHE_J/?taken-by=beyonce

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

While Bey worked every #flawless angle, the toddler couldn't resist playing dress up, taking a spin in the bedazzled pumps. The singer's eldest child proved that the heels aren't exactly made to walk in, but they did serve as a pretty fabulous accompaniment to her pink-flowered pyjamas. 

Beyonce/Instagram

An image captures Blue leaning against a white couch, popping her foot in the air, while another close-up shot showcases the comically large slippers.

Beyonce/Instagram

shop it Glitter Shoes

  • Rose+Gold+Glitter+Court%26nbsp%3B

    Rose Gold Glitter Court 

    Office | £69
    Shop It
  • So+Kate+Dragonfly%26nbsp%3B

    So Kate Dragonfly 

    Christian Louboutin | £485
    Shop It
  • Pigalle+Follies

    Pigalle Follies

    Christian Louboutin | £475
    Shop It

Looks like Blue is on her way to following in her mum's glitter-clad footsteps!

Sponsored Stories

More Celebrity

See All Latest News
Load More
 
Back to Top