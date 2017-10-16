Blake Lively Might Be the Only Human Able to Pull Off Head-to-Toe Yellow

If you thought Big Bird was the only public figure who could pull off the head-to-toe yellow look, Blake Lively is here to prove you wrong.

The actress kicked off her day in N.Y.C. with a taping of Good Morning America, and in typical Blake Lively fashion, she wore a look that was both stunning and endlessly captivating.

We probably shouldn’t expect any less from the *one* person who actually looks good in a prison uniform, but Lively’s style is still a constant source of awe.

In her upcoming thriller All I See Is You, the 30-year-old Gossip Girl alum plays a blind woman who undergoes a procedure and regains her eyesight.

James Devaney/GC Images

Lively took to GMA to promote the film on Monday morning in a set of bold yellow Brandon Maxwell separates, the likes of which we’re seriously contemplating adding to our wardrobe.

The actress paired a set of bright wide-leg trousers with a matching high-neck long-sleeve top with bell sleeves, a thin yellow belt cinched at her waist. She pinned back the front of her blonde locks for the occasion and accessorized with a pair of glimmering Lorraine Schwartz drop earrings, the bottom of which nearly met her shoulders. Beneath the hem of Lively's floor-sweeping trousers, she wore a pair of gold and teal Charlotte Olympia pumps.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaT2r5cAm9A/?taken-by=blakelively Super casual. 💅Nails by the queen @enamelle A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

All we see is YOU, Blake!