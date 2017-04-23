'I Would Do Anything For My Kids' Says Blake Lively

BY: Laura Rose

Blake Lively is a true mama bear who would do absolutely anything for her children. At Variety's Power Of Women event in New York, Lively shared just how devoted she is to her daughters, two-year-old James and 6-month-old Ines, during her impassioned speech about the evils of child pornography. "I would do anything to protect them," Lively said. "I would literally die for them without a moment's thought."

While addressing the audience, the actress focused on all the mothers in the room and posed this thought. "I mean, if you think of what you would do for your child, I don't think there's anything you wouldn't ask yourself," she said. Blake received an award for her work with the Child Rescue Coalition, a group that uses technology to track down individuals who share or download explicit images of children.

To accept the honour the actress, activist and mother wore a jewel-toned, one-shouldered Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit. But as she made clear at the event, this was not the time or the place to talk fashion, firing back at a reporter who asked her about fashion. Asked about her "power outfit," a fiery Lively retorted, "Come on, you want me to talk about an outfit today? Come on. Would you ask a man that? No, you wouldn't ask a man about power outfits. I'm sorry."

The other women receiving awards were Audra McDonald, Gayle King, Jessica Chastain, Chelsea Clinton, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and Shari Redstone for their various charitable involvements. Much like Lively, many of these women are also associated with lifestyle and fashion brands as well as charity work.

