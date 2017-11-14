Beyoncé Posted These Rare Destiny's Child Photos to Celebrate a Huge Anniversary

BY: Brandi Fowler
14 Nov 2017

Now this is worthy of a throwback post ... and some serious '90s nostalgia.

Destiny Child's first single and breakout hit "No, No, No," just turned 20 years old, and Beyoncé kicked off the celebration of the milestone by posting several photos of the original members of the group from back in the day on her website.

In one of the snaps, the songstress, along with Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson croon together in a recording studio circa 1997, with the crew suited up in very '90s duds—oversize sweatshirts and baseball caps.

In another photo, Beyoncé flashes a smile as she sings at a mic, clad in a printed, cropped tank top.

The "Formation" singer continued flashing back, with promotional photos of the group that showed her rocking two pigtails and Rowland rocking a chic, curly cut, among other looks. The photos marked a key time in group's career, given that they rose to stardom when they released their first album, the self-titled Destiny's Child in 1998, which included "No, No, No," featuring Wyclef Jean.

Rowland, Luckett, and Roberson also celebrated the 20th anniversary of the song with throwback snaps of their own, with Roberson sharing photos of the group in the studio and hanging out together from the year of the single's release.

https://twitter.com/IamLaTavia/status/929478247368282112

 

https://twitter.com/IamLaTavia/status/929480270356647937

The singer captioned one smiley photo of the four of them standing side by side with "One last post for #20YearsOfNoNoNo This was the moment @SonyMusicGlobal/@ColumbiaRecords said yes. 1997."

https://twitter.com/IamLaTavia/status/929576682301911040

Rowland shared a collage of photos to commemorate the anniversary, writing on one photo of herself "girl...you've come a long way." She also posted a video of herself on Twitter dancing with her son to the song.

https://twitter.com/KELLYROWLAND/status/929511756535357440

 

https://twitter.com/KELLYROWLAND/status/929447411600252932

 

https://twitter.com/KELLYROWLAND/status/929556533372911616

Happy anniversary, ladies!

