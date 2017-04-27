Beyoncé Orders Off A Menu, Starts A Hilarious Twitter Meme

Beyoncé, she's just like us!

Just kidding, she's definitely not, which is exactly why fans lost it when they saw a photo of the singer ordering food from a paper menu just like we mortals do.

The pic of Queen Bey, which was part of a series taken during an intimate dinner party with friends and family, shows the expectant superstar speaking with a server about meal options. It's so fabulous, yet so normal—basically, the Internet had no choice but to turn it into a meme.

Twitter users, in particular, had a field day with the 'gram. Fans from all over rushed to provide their own hilarious takes on what Bey might be saying to the waitress in 140 characters or less. From lemonade nods to jokes about eating for three, see below for some of the funniest tweets:

https://twitter.com/HolyAlejandro/status/857400056692998145 Beyoncé: Let me just have the...

Waitress: How about I have them make everything on the menu and you can make a choice after seeing them! pic.twitter.com/fxmHktctNg — Holy Alejandro (@HolyAlejandro) April 27, 2017

https://twitter.com/synewaive/status/857420476351524865 "change 'Beyonce' to 'Beyoncé' and give me my damn writing credit." pic.twitter.com/eKg9NDtemt — niurka marcos stan (@synewaive) April 27, 2017

https://twitter.com/sawngbyrd28/status/857395210040598528 "Who is "Gratuity" and why am I paying for her food?" pic.twitter.com/UGGmZZMjo0 — Simple. Bold. Love. (@sawngbyrd28) April 27, 2017