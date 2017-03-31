Beyoncé As Nala In The Lion King Reboot Needs To Happen

Looks like two new bundles of joy aren't the only reasons Beyoncé may have to celebrate in 2017! The star could be diving into the movie world again, this time participating in the reboot of a Disney classic.

Director Jon Favreau is taking on the Lion King live-action remake and the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter is his top choice to voice Nala, as reported by Variety. Beyoncé hasn't made any decision yet due to her pregnancy, but we happen to think it would be a match made in heaven.

As the role will only require voice work, the studio and Favreau are hoping she's game and are doing everything and anything to accommodate her—according to sources. Beyoncé will be in great company as Donald Glover is already on board to voice Simba and James Earl Jones is returning as Mufasa.

The original film was released over two decades ago: Time flies! It brought in almost one billion dollars worldwide and is one of the highest-grossing and most beloved animated films ever made. We hope Queen Bey is in, don't you?