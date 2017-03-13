What Happens When Beyoncé Does Maternity Dressing
-
Black velvet if you please
More like Beyon-slay, am I right? Queen Bey donned a bump-hugging velvet minidress to her stepfather's birthday party last week, accessorizing with slouchy over-the-knee boots, a black choker with a jewel-encrusted bumblebee, an emerald ring, silver medallion earrings, and a Gucci Dionysus handbag. BOW DOWN.
-
A maxidress that makes us green with envy
The pregnant star and 5-year-old Blue Ivy looked like IRL princesses for the Beauty And The Beast premiere, coordinating in pastel dresses. Beyoncé looked ethereal in an emerald empire-waist gown while Blue paired her tiered pink and green dress with Converse kicks.
-
Understated but never under-dressed
Queen Bey made a surprise appearance at the Weinstein Company's pre-Oscars party in this understated teal Nicole Miller bodycon dress and stunning bib necklace.
-
The Gucci Kimono that broke the internet
Bey sat front row at an NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans, LA, wearing a pair of dramatically ripped skinny jeans, strappy stiletto sandals, a plain white tee, and the Gucci kimono that was seen and appraised in every corner of the internet.
-
When you want to wear your freakum dress but you're pregnant with twins
Though less overtly God-like than her first costume of the evening, Bey's curve-hugging, sparkly siren of a maternity gown suited music's most divine.
-
A queen is born
The custom-made Peter Dundas gown Beyoncé wore during her Grammys performance combined the absolute best of the year’s most prominent trends: the color gold, beaded embroidery, and tasteful sheer paneling. Just when we thought the look had reached peak Bey-grade flawlessness, we noticed the gown’s beautiful meta touch: a beaded self-portrait woven atop her growing bump.
Black velvet if you please
More like Beyon-slay, am I right? Queen Bey donned a bump-hugging velvet minidress to her stepfather's birthday party last week, accessorizing with slouchy over-the-knee boots, a black choker with a jewel-encrusted bumblebee, an emerald ring, silver medallion earrings, and a Gucci Dionysus handbag. BOW DOWN.