Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter Welcome Their Second Child

It’s an exciting time for Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife, Sophie Hunter. The pair welcomed their second child earlier this month, People confirms.

While the couple has yet to announce the little one's name or sex, they reportedly welcomed the baby on March 3. The new arrival is the couple’s second child in two years—their son, Christopher Carlton Cumberbatch, was born in June 2015. Perhaps we can expect a clever reality series from the rapidly growing fam? The Cumber-Bunch? The Cumberbatch Kids? Just kidding, Hunter and Cumberbatch are notoriously private, but one can dream …

Dave J. Hogan/Getty

After announcing their engagement in November 2014, Sophie and Benedict wed on Valentine’s Day in 2015, on the Isle of Wight in England.

Their second pregnancy was made public in October 2016 when Hunter and her baby bump made their joint red carpet debut at the L.A. premiere of Doctor Strange.

Cheers to the growing family!