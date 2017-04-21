10 Mar 2017
Bella Hadid Is The Queen of Double Denim
-
1. April 20th 2017
The Dior model stepped out in London wearing the ultimate denim confection: a strapless bustier tucked into a pair of cropped flare raw hem blue jeans. Hadid topped her early aughts-inspired ensemble off with a long black coat, dangling earrings in the shape of a "D," and a pair of red patent leather pump
-
2. April 5, 2017
The in-demand model was spotted out in the Big Apple sporting a pinstripe Tommy Hilfiger set that included a logo sweatshirt and matching joggers. She styled the casual pieces with coordinating aviator sunnies, two silver necklaces, and fresh white sneakers.
-
3. April 5, 2017
While out in N.Y.C.'s East Village neighborhood, Hadid made a statement with just one piece: her pinky, fuzzy purse. The model used the whimsical accessory to punch up an otherwise all-white look, from her Alyx light-wash denim jacket to her white tank, Alyx mini skirt, and leather booties (shop a similar style here).
-
-
5. April 4, 2017
The model bundled up in a beige fur coat, black ripped flare jeans (shop a similar look here), and matching boots.
-
6. March 30, 2017
Hadid was seen out and about in New York City wearing a graphic Burberry crewneck with coordinating super-frayed BLANKNYC skinny jeans ($98; blanknyc.com). She completed her off-duty look with a statement choker, patent leather bag, and heeled booties.
-
7. March 28, 2017
The in-demand model hit the streets of New York City in a look that screamed '90s style. For the outing, Hadid paired a cropped black-and-white striped tee with black bootcut jeans and matching leather boots. She topped off the sophisticated number with a feathered duster coat and futuristic sunnies.
-
8. March 22, 2017
The model was all smiles while out in Los Angeles, where she paired a casual white T-shirt with baggy white jeans that showed off a sliver of her toned midsection. She completed her look with a trio of winning accessories—retro sunnies, a quilted Chanel bag, and black-and-white Nike sneakers.
-
9. March 21, 2017
We are seriously loving Hadid's red separates, wide-leg pants and a turtleneck sweater, effortlessly paired with a leather jacket, lace-up booties (get a similar pair here), and a structured black bag.
-
10. March 20, 2017
The model stepped out in an oversize striped sweater (get a similar style here) hanging off one shoulder over a white cami, paired with flared jeans and white booties. A white baseball hat, yellow-tinted sunnies, and a black purse completed the look.
-
11. March 18, 2017
Hadid stepped out in a chic denim-on-denim outfit, paired with white pointed-toe booties and a white graphic tee. Our favorite part of this get-up though has to be the red cat-eye sunglasses (get a similar pair here).
-
12. March 15, 2017
Spotted out in New York City, Hadid looked ever the model-off-duty in a pair of flared-leg jeans (get a similar pair here), a furry V-neck crop top over a crew-neck cropped striped tee, a navy bomber, and a red baseball hat.
-
13. March 7, 2017
Hadid arrived at the Chrome Hearts x Bella pop-up shop in Paris wearing a sexy corset-style leather tube dress, matching gloves, fishnet stockings, and a pair of embellished Louboutin sandals ($1,045; saksfifthavenue.com). Va va voom!
-
14. March 7, 2017
-
15. March 5, 2017
Continuing her Parisian street style hot streak, Hadid stepped out in a patent leather outfit featuring a black patent skirt (get a similar style from ASOS), coat, and booties, paired with a long-sleeve crop top, futuristic black shades, a white purse, and gray tights.
-
16. March 6, 2017
Hadid rocked a clean silhouette while shopping in Paris, offsetting her monochromatic look with yellow-tinted aviators (shop a similar style here).
-
17. March 2, 2017
The in-demand model was spotted out and about during Paris Fashion Week rocking a cropped electric blue track jacket and matching wide-leg track pants. She paired the chic pieces with a black leather handbag and heeled sandals.
-
18. March 1, 2017
The model stepped out during Paris Fashion Week in head-to-toe fire engine red, the color that's been everywhere this fashion month. Hadid accessorized a low-cut jumpsuit with a matching blazer and circular sunnies for one powerful look.
-
19. February 28, 2017
Hadid went pantless once again, this time for the Tommy x Gigi party. The model stepped out in an oversize graphic tee, colorblock coat, and over-the-knee boots, showing off those long legs.
-
20. February 27, 2017
While in Paris, the model headed out in a pair of red leather pants, a black tee, a black blazer, and black booties. Aviator style glasses, a furry black beret from Charlotte Simone ($92; charlottesimone.com), and a black crossbody bag finished off her look.
-
21. February 27, 2017
Hadid looked ever the Parisian while out and about before Paris Fashion Week and dressed in a fire engine red coat (try a similar look via Nordstrom) with over-the-knee boots, The2Bandits lariat necklace ($58; the2bandits.com) and a black hat.
-
22. February 22, 2017
Following dinner with her sister Gigi, Bella stepped out in Milan in a plaid dress with black lace detail at the neck and hemline worn under a black fringed jacket. She finished off the look with a bandana necktie and chunky black boots.
-
23. February 20, 2017
Hadid rocked London Fashion Week in a plunging leather wrap dress by Misha Collection ($1,730; mishacollection.us) with a cross necklace and knee-high boots.
-
24. February 20, 2017
The model made sweats look chic in London in a gray hoodie, red pants, and white block-heel boots. She paired the casual look with sunglasses and a fresh blowout.
-
25. February 18, 2017
Hadid went braless in a sheer crop top with black nipple coverings while out for London Fashion Week. She paired the edgy top with graphic black jeans, lace-up boots, a matching trench coat, and a hat.
-
26. February 15, 2017
The runway star looked '60s mod in a denim-on-denim ensemble, pairing a gray jacket with a matching mini and striped tee. She accessorized with zip-up boots, a box purse, round sunglasses, and a conductor hat, giving this throwback look some added flair.
-
27. February 14, 2017
Hadid gave her casual ensemble a sexy Valentine's Day twist by layering flame-print jeans by Sandro and a fur jacket over a lacy black bodysuit from Gooseberry Intimates ($139; gooseberryintimates.com).
-
28. February 13, 2017
After walking at Carolina Herrera's runway show, Hadid stepped out in crop-flare leather pants, patent leather booties, and a red fur coat patterned with large white stars. She finished the look with a structured black cross-body bag and oversize Vera Wang sunnies.
-
29. February 10, 2017
The model donned an all-black ensemble, featuring black jean shorts over fishnet tights and a high-neck bodysuit worn under a hooded bomber with red embroidered details. Large hoops, strappy black heels, and a mini backpack finished off the look.
-
30. February 1, 2017
Hadid stepped out in N.Y.C. to celebrate the launch of DKNY's spring/summer 2017 collection in a white skirt and sweater set and knee-high boots (get a similar pair from Nordstrom). The model wore her brown hair in a slicked back ponytail and donned natural eye makeup featuring a shimmery pink lip.
-
31. January 31, 2017
Miss Hadid channeled vintage Britney when she stepped out for a Dior event at the Poison Club in N.Y.C. wearing a mid-calf length denim bustier-cut gown (for a similar dress, shop here: $70; freepeople.com) and platform patent leather pumps. All hail the throwback outfit!
-
32. January 23, 2017
Bring on the fringe! Miss Hadid flashed a smile on Monday while flaunting her cool-girl style in Paris, France. The model managed to look totally low-key, yet chic as can be in a set of bad ass Off-White combat boots ($980; ssense.com), leather pants, and a fringed army green jacket.
-
33. January 21, 2017
Hadid strut her stuff in a black motorcycle jacket, Re/Done highrise patchwork jeans ($570; intermix.com), and a "CD" monogrammed choker (Christian Dior, we presume) while out in Paris on Saturday.
-
34. January 20, 2017
The 20-year-old dared to pair her sheer bodysuit with a black miniskirt and a matching Givenchy bomber jacket ($3,650; farfetch.com) while out in Paris on Friday. Hadid gave the look a vintage flair with a set of white over-the-knee go-go boots.
-
35. November 20, 2016
To hit the N.Y.C. streets, the model paired a light green oversize T-shirt with sheer Alexander Wang tights featuring the word "girls" on the front of both legs. She topped off her look with a black fur coat, chunky combat boots, and delicate gold jewels.
-
36. November 18, 2016
While out in New York City, Hadid rocked a wild leopard print coat over tight black separates. She accessorized with a matching bag and heeled boots.
-
37. November 17, 2016
The model stepped out in the Big Apple rocking an oversize Canadian tuxedo made up of a denim jacket by Misbhv and baggy Off White flare jeans that featured a silver zipper up the front.
-
38. November 10, 2016
The top model wowed in a skintight nude dress that she belted at the waist. She completed her look with a denim jacket, top handle bag, and sneakers.
-
39. October 30, 2016
The star wowed in a curve-hugging denim jumpsuit that featured a plunging neckline and flare legs in New York City.
-
40. October 28, 2016
The beauty was seen in Paris wearing a dark denim jacket and coordinating skirt with a sheer black top. Purple velvet booties, a newsboy hat, and textured black bag finished her ensemble.
-
41. October 27, 2016
The model opted for a black leather jacket, cool printed pants, and a white turtleneck in the City of Lights.
-
42. October 25, 2016
Hadid donned a gorgeous black leather Dior dress that she paired with stunning accessories in the Big Apple.
-
43. October 19, 2016
In New York City, the supermodel showed off her long legs in a pair of high waisted flares with a frayed hem, ankle boots, and a black wrap-around crop top.
-
44. October 16, 2016
Hadid wowed in casual white while stepping out of a Big Apple hotel.
-
45. October 10, 2016
While celebrating her birthday with family and friends, Hadid turned heads in a silver chainmail number that left little to the imagination. Matching accessories and a white fur coat finished her look.
-
46. September 22, 2016
The catwalk queen hit the streets of Milan in a distressed denim jacket and coordinating boyfriend jeans. A bandeau top and statement accessories completed her outfit.
-
47. September 21, 2016
Hadid went all-black during Milan Fashion Week in a pair of latex pants that she styled with a leather jacket, crop top, heeled booties, and a leather bag.
