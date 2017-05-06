Are Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Getting Back Together?

Mariah Carey is once again a single lady after splitting from boyfriend Bryan Tanaka last month, and since then, the pop diva has been spending an awful lot of time with ex-husband Nick Cannon. Could they be getting back together? Sources say a rekindled romance isn't out of the question!

Carey and Cannon have been divorced for a few years now, but they've always remained friendly, co-parenting their 6-year-old twins. In fact, just a few weeks ago, Carey posted a picture of all four of them lying in bed together, looking cosy as they read a bedtime story.

And now, an inside source tells People there might be hope for Carey and Cannon as a couple:

"Nick spends most of his time with Mariah and the kids," said the source. "Mariah is great with Nick around. There seems to be hope that they will get back together permanently."

#bedtimestories #demkids #family @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 21, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

However, when asked about a rekindled spark in a recent interview, both Carey and Cannon refuted claims that anything was going on.

"We're together when it counts," Carey told Entertainment Tonight. "We're together for the kids. And I think that's the most important thing."

"I love her, I adore her, that's always going to be my dream girl, but I think as mature adults I think we just operate better with the way things are right now," Cannon added.

Ok, so it doesn't sound like a reunion is in the cards right now, but you never know what might happen in the future!