Everyone Is Doing A Beauty And The Beast Collab

As we wait with insane levels of excitement for the new Beauty and the Beast to hit theaters on the 23rd, we have found something to keep us busy and out of trouble—looking at Beauty and the Beast merch. From the eclectic—and we do mean eclectic—range of brands jumping on the Beast bandwagon, it seems that the rest of the world is as in love with this story as we are. Here's come of the most memorable collaborations happening right now.

1. JUDITH LEIBER

Fancy a red carpet clutch that pays homage to your favourite movie? Judith Leiber has you covered. In honour of the film, Leiber has updated her classic crystal-encrusted rose handbag in an homage to Belle. There's also a punny ‘Belle of the Ball’ clutch designed with 10,560 Swarovski crystals. Mind you, this is no mere whim—it takes over a week to hand-bead each bag.

imited quantities will be available for special order exclusively at Neiman Marcus and neimanmarcus.com starting on 6 March. The US store offers UK shipping.

Courtesy

Courtesy

2. SWAROVSKI

They had a hand in the previous collab we mentioned, so it's no surprise that Swarovski's also making their own robust offering of Belle-centric merch. There's an extensive collection of rose-motif jewellery from Atelier Swarovski, including a hair pin; and then of course there are limited edition pens. All entirely unnecessary, but guaranteed to please Beauty and the B collectors.

Swarovski.com

3. ALEX MONROE

Alex Monroe's pretty trinkets are getting an enchanted makover this spring with the jeweller's new Tale As Old As Time collection, based on iconic imagery from the movie. Giving a chic, subtle nod to the Beast's staff the collection features candlstick earrings, and necklaces with teapot or ornate hand mirror charms.

The collection launches on 16 March with prices starting form £126. AlexMonroe.com

Alex Monroe

4. L'OREAL

Probably the most hyped Beauty and the Beast collab is L'Oreal's beauty line, featuring seven different lipstick and nail varnish pairings with names and colourways coined after the major characters. You can also buy the whole lot in a bumper gift set. The kits are only available on Amazon Italy for the time being, though a UK launch date is TBC. Watch this space.

A post shared by Preta E Loira (@pretaeloira) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:23am PST

5. DANIELLE NICOLE

New York designer Danielle Nicole is also jumping on the Beauty and the Beast bandwagon with a collection of bags and jewellery inspired by Belle. Corsage chokers, a 3D rose mini bag and a Cogsworth crossbody are for the serious Disney fans.

The collection launches at QVCUK.com on 17 March. Prices start at £27.