Adele Questions Whether She'll Ever Tour Again Because of a Surprising Insecurity

Now that's the sound of hearts breaking all around the world.

On Sunday night, Adele revealed that she may be saying "goodbye" to all live tours in the future during a show in Auckland, New Zealand.

The "Hello" singer, who is in the midst of her constantly sold out 25 concert series, has opened up in the past about her stage fright and dislike of performing publicly, admitting "it's getting worse" despite live gigs at the Grammys and the Oscars. Now it sounds as though the Oscar-winning mother-of-one—who recently announced that she will be blessing our ears this summer with two giant hit-packed performances at Wembley in a series called The Finale—is ready to let go of touring indefinitely.

"Touring isn't something I'm good at. Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don't know if I will ever tour again," Adele admitted to the New Zealand audience in a candid moment during the show, the New Zealand Herald reports. "The only reason I've toured is you. I'm not sure if touring is my bag. My greatest accomplishment in my career is this tour."

We're hoping the break is only temporary—after all, the notoriously private star disappeared from the limelight for years after cementing her celeb status with hits like "Rolling in the Deep" and "Set Fire to the Rain" before making her comeback with her Grammy Award-winning album 25 in 2015.

We're not ready to find someone like you, Adele!