Forget Build-A-Bear, Anya Hindmarch, Queen Of Handbags Has Launched Build-A-Bag     

Choosing a designer bag is hard. Choosing a designer bag that really looks like your own and won’t inspire hundreds of high street copies is even harder. But now thanks to Anya Hindmarch it just got a little bit easier to make that one off purchase one of a kind. Launching in the US on the 12th of May and the UK on the 15th of May is Anya’s ‘Build A Bag’ concept which allows customers to completely customize the brand’s new bucket shaped soft bag.

Anya Hindmarch

Available in-stores and online, you start with the bag itself, choosing between two different sizes and huge range of colours and textures from leather to shearling. Next decide on the handle, which you can also vary the placement of meaning it can be worn in lots of different ways. Then pick a strap. This is where the fun really starts with lots of brightly coloured and embellished versions, which are all detachable meaning you can really mix up your look.

Anya Hindmarch

Finally, add your layers. We’re talking brightly coloured key fobs, fuzzy bag charms and playful stickers. Speaking to InStyle at the launch Anya said: ‘I wanted to create a beautiful sloppy bag that you can wear with everything, but make your own. Everyone loves to get creative and it’s one step on from personlisation. And as ever it’s all about irrevence when it comes to fashion.’

Anya Hindmarch

Anya Hindmarch

Best of all, you can always edit your bag, returning to store to add more elements or mixing them up meaning you’ll never feel like it’s become dated. Now surely that’s what an investment bag is meant to be.