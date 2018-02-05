Pink Sang the Super Bowl National Anthem with the Flu and NAILED It

While you may be most excited for Justin Timberlake’s halftime show performance or, you know, the actual football game, just know that the real Super Bowl 2018 action started just minutes before anyone ran across the 50-yard line.

Pink took the stage to deliver the national anthem and guys—she nearly brought the crowd and players to tears. The beloved 38-year-old pop vocalist belted out the song like no other.

Getty Images/Rob Carr

Watch it here:

Her 6-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart was there to witness it all:

Getty Images/Christopher Polk

The star followed in the footsteps of other badass female performers like Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, and Kelly Clarkson, who have previously sung the national anthem at the year’s biggest football game.

The NFL announced the news in January, and Pink hinted at her performance with a tweet, writing, “Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret.”

https://twitter.com/Pink/status/949541261844738048 I’m really looking forward to 2018. I’m really excited about the Grammy’s. Tour. Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret. I’m also excited for trump to lose his twitter password and also I’m excited that I have dope hair. 💩🤘🏽🤡 — P!nk (@Pink) January 6, 2018

Recently, she reminded us of her prowess at the 2018 Grammys, where she performed “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” next to a woman who translated the song in sign language, which led to a standing ovation.

Days later, she clapped back at Grammys President Neil Portnow after he suggested women need to “step up” to be better represented in the music industry. “Women in music don’t need to ‘step up’—women have been stepping since the beginning of time. Stepping up, and also stepping aside,” she wrote in a handwritten note on Twitter. “Women-owned music this year. They’ve been killing it. And every year before this."