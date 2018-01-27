See All the 2018 Grammy Nominations and Winners Here

On Sunday, Jan. 28, the 60th annual Grammy Awards will take their turn in the spotlight of the entertainment world with James Corden at the helm as host, and things are already kicking off.
Back in November, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year on "CBS This Morning" before revealing the nominations across all 84 categories, and we've got the list right here.
If you're wondering whether your favourite made the cut (and who might be going home with gleaming trophies just like Adele did in 2017), read through the nominations below for the 2018 Grammys and check back Sunday night for updates on the winners.
Record of the Year
“Redbone” – Childish Gambino
“Despacito (Remix)” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“The Story of O.J.” – Jay-Z
“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar
“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars– WINNER
Album of the Year
“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino
4:44 – Jay-Z
DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama – Lorde
24K Magic – Bruno Mars
Song of the Year
“Despacito (Remix)” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“4:44” – Jay-Z
“Issues” – Julia Michaels
“1-800-273-8255” – Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars – WINNER
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara – WINNER
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Love So Soft” – Kelly Clarkson
“Praying” – Kesha
“Million Reasons” – Lady Gaga
“What About Us” – Pink
“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran – WINNER
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
“Despacito (Remix)” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“Thunder” – Imagine Dragons
“Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man – WINNER
“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara
Best Pop Vocal Album
Kaleidoscope EP – Coldplay
Lust For Life – Lana Del Rey
Evolve – Imagine Dragons
Rainbow – Kesha
Joanne – Lady Gaga
÷ (Divide) – Ed Sheeran – WINNER
Best Rock Album
Emperor of Sand – Mastodon
Hardwired…To Self-Destruct – Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves – Nothing More
Villains – Queens of the Stone Age
A Deeper Understanding – The War on Drugs – WINNER
Best Rock Song
“Atlas, Rise!” – Metallica
“Blood In the Cut” – K. Flay
“Go to War” – Nothing More
“Run” – Foo Fighters – WINNER
“The Stage” – Avenged Sevenfold
Best Rock Performance
“You Want It Darker” – Leonard Cohen – WINNER
“The Promise” – Chris Cornell
“Run” – Foo Fighters
“No Good” – Kaleo
“Go to War” – Nothing More
Best Alternative Music Album
Everything Now — Arcade Fire
Humanz – Gorillaz
American Dream – LCD Soundsystem
Pure Comedy – Father John Misty
Sleep Well Beast – The National – WINNER
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Free 6LACK – 6LACK
“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino
American Teen – Khalid
CTRL – SZA
Starboy – The Weeknd – WINNER
Best R&B Album
Freudian – Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule – Ledisi
24K Magic – Bruno Mars – WINNER
Gumbo – PJ Morton
Feel the Real – Musiq Soulchild
Best R&B Song
“First Began” – PJ Morton
“Location” – Khalid
“Redbone” – Childish Gambino
“Supermodel” – SZA
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars – WINNER
Best R&B Performance
“Get You” – Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis
“Distraction” – Kehlani
“High” – Ledisi
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars – WINNER
“The Weekend” – SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Laugh and Move On” – The Baylor Project
“Redbone” – Childish Gambino – WINNER
“What I’m Feelin'” – Anthony Hamilton feat. the HamilTones
“All the Way” – Ledisi
“Still” – Mali Music
Best Rap Album
4:44 – Jay-Z
DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
Culture – Migos
Laila’s Wisdom – Rapsody
Flower Boy – Tyler, the Creator
Best Rap Song
“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B
“Chase Me” – Danger Mouse feat. Run the Jewels & Big Boi
“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
“Sassy” – Rapsody
“The Story of O.J.” – Jay-Z
Best Rap Performance
“Bounce Back” – Big Sean
“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B
“4:44” – Jay-Z
“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
“Bad and Boujee” – Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“PRBLMS” – 6LACK
“Crew” – GoldLink feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
“Family Feud” – Jay-Z feat. Beyoncé
“LOYALTY.” – Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna – WINNER
“Love Galore” – SZA feat. Travis Scott
Best Country Album
Cosmic Hallelujah – Kenny Chesney
Heart Break – Lady Antebellum
The Breaker – Little Big Town
Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
From a Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Best Country Song
“Better Man” – Little Big Town
“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton – WINNER
“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland
“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert
Best Country Solo Performance
“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Losing You” – Alison Krauss
“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert
“I Could Use a Love Song” – Maren Morris
“Either Way” – Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne
“My Old Man” – Zac Brown Band
“You Look Good” – Lady Antebellum
“Better Man” – Little Big Town – WINNER
“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Migration – Bonobo
3-D The Catalogue – Kraftwerk – WINNER
Mura Masa – Mura Masa
A Moment Apart – Odesza
What Now – Sylvan Esso
Best Dance Recording
“Bambro Koyo Ganda” – Bonobo feat. Innov Gnawa
“Cola” – Camelphat & Elderbrook
“Andromeda” – Gorillaz feat. DRAM
“Tonite” – LCD Soundsystem – WINNER
“Line of Sight” – Odesza feat. WYNNE & Mansionair
Best Americana Album
Southern Blood – Gregg Allman
Shine On Rainy Day – Brent Cobb
Beast Epic – Iron & Wine
The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit – WINNER
Brand New Day – The Mavericks
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Baby Driver – Various Artists
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 — Various Artists
Hidden Figures: The Album – Various Artists
La La Land — Various Artists – WINNER
Moana: The Songs – Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Arrival – Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer
Dunkirk – Hans Zimmer, composer
Game of Thrones: Season 7 – Ramin Djawadi, composer
Hidden Figures – Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams, & Hans Zimmer, composers
La La Land – Justin Hurwitz, composer – WINNER
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“City Of Stars” – Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone), from La La Land
“How Far I’ll Go” – Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho), from Moana: The Songs – WINNER
“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) – Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift), from Fifty Shades Darker
“Never Give Up” – Sia Furler & Gregg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia), from Lion
“Stand Up For Something” – Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day feat. Common), from Marshall
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Calvin Harris
No I.D.
Greg Kurstin – WINNER
Blake Mills
The Stereotypes
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) —Michael Bublé
Triplicate – Bob Dylan
In Full Swing – Seth MacFarlane
Wonderland – Sarah McLachlan
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 – Various Artists – WINNER
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
What If – The Jerry Douglas Band
Spirit – Alex Han
Mount Royal – Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
Prototype – Jeff Lorber Fusion – WINNER
Bad Hombre – Antonio Sanchez
Best Metal Performance
“Invisible Enemy” – August Burns Red
“Black Hoodie” – Body Count
“Forever” – Code Orange
“Sultan’s Curse” – Mastodon – WINNER
“Clockworks” – Meshuggah
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Journey – The Baylor Project
A Social Call – Jazzmeia Horn
Bad Ass and Blind – Raul Midón
Porter Plays Porter – Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King
Dreams and Daggers – Cécile McLorin Salvant – WINNER
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Can’t Remember Why” – Sara Caswell, soloist; track from Whispers On The Wind by Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge
“Dance of Shiva” – Billy Childs, soloist; track from Rebirth by Billy Childs
“Whisper Not” – Fred Hersch, soloist; track from Open Book by Fred Hersch
“Miles Beyond” – John McLaughlin, soloist; track from Live @ Ronnie Scott’s by John McLaughlin & the 4th dimension – WINNER
“Ilimba” – Chris Potter, soloist; track from The Dreamer Is The Dream by Chris Potter
Best Gospel Album
Crossover – Travis Greene
Bigger Than Me – Le’Andria
Close – Marvin Sapp
Sunday Song – Anita Wilson
Let Them Fall In Love – Cece Winans – WINNER
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Rise – Danny Gokey
Echoes (Deluxe Edition) – Matt Maher
Lifer – MercyMe
Hills And Valleys – Tauren Wells
Chain Breaker – Zach Williams – WINNER
Best Latin Pop Album
Lo Único Constante – Alex Cuba
Mis Planes Son Amarte – Juanes
Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017 – La Santa Cecilia
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) – Natalia Lafourcade
El Dorado – Shakira – WINNER
Best New Age Album
Reflection, Brian Eno
Songversation: Medicine – India.Arie
Dancing On Water – Peter Kater – WINNER
Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 – Kitaro
Spiral Revelation – Steve Roach
Best Comedy Album
The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas – Dave Chappelle – WINNER
Cinco – Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Before Seinfeld – Jerry Seinfeld
A Speck Of Dust – Sarah Silverman
What Now? – Kevin Hart