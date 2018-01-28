See All the 2018 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

The Golden Globes and Oscars may be known for delivering exquisite red carpet style moments, but at the Grammys, anything goes.
Need a reminder? The Grammys red carpet has, for years, given us super scandalous and headline-making looks, typically thanks to bare skin or something just plain over-the-top. Remember Jennifer Lopez’s plunging 2000 Versace look, or Rihanna’s ultra pink and poofy 2015 Giambattista Valli gown? That’s what we call a look.
The 60th annual Grammy Awards are sure to be no exception, with a lineup of performers that includes Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Kesha, Cardi B, and Pink—all of whom will turn heads in front of the cameras. We expected all of the nominees to look fabulous, too. What do you think Lorde will wear?
Scroll down to see all of the red carpet looks from the 2018 Grammys.
-
1. Lady Gaga
in Armani Privé.
-
2. Miley Cyrus
in Jean Paul Gaultier.
-
3. Pink
-
4. Katie Holmes
in Zac Posen.
-
5. Heidi Klum
-
6. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen in Yanina Couture and John Legend in Chopard cufflinks.
-
7. Cardi B
in an Ashi Studio gown, Messika jewelry, and Christian Louboutin heels.
-
8. Kelly Clarkson
in Christian Siriano.
-
9. Anna Kendrick
in Balmain.
-
10. Kesha
in Nudie's Rodeo Tailors.
-
11. Camila Cabello
carrying Judith Leiber.
-
12. Rita Ora
in Ralph & Russo.
-
13. Hailee Steinfeld
in Alexandre Vauthier.
-
14. SZA
in Atelier Versace.
-
15. Maren Morris
in Julien Macdonald.
-
16. Reba McEntire
in Jovani.
-
17. Eve
in Naeem Khan and Chopard jewelry.
-
18. Bebe Rexha
in La Perla.
-
19. Zayn Mailk
in Richard James.
-
20. Lisa Loeb
in Zeina Nabulsi.
-
21. Andra Day
in Victoria Hayes.
-
22. Lana Del Rey
-
23. Joy VIlla
-
24. Ashanti
-
25. Kristin Cavallari
in Alex Perry.
-
26. Janelle Monae
in Dolce & Gabbana.
-
27. Nick Jonas
in John Varvatos.
-
28. Little Big Town
-
29. Giuliana Rancic
in Mikael D.
-
30. Elton John, David Furnish
-
31. Sibley Scoles
-
32. Lauren AKINS, Thomas Rhett
Lauren Akins in Sheri Hill.
-
33. Ne-Yo
in a Grayscale jacket.
-
34. Jenny McCarthy
-
35. Cyndi Lauper
-
36. Jack Antonoff and Rachel Antonoff
-
37. Ryan Seacrest
in Ryan Seacrest Distinction.
-
38. Lady Antebellum
-
39. Sam Smith
in Cerruti 1881.
-
40. Childish Gambino
in Ermenegildo Zegna.
-
41. Brad Goreski
-
42. Jaden Smith
in MSFTSreps and G-Star Raw.
-
43. Common
-
44. Big Sean
-
45. Julia Michaels
in Chopard jewelry.
-
46. Luis Fonsi
in Dsquared2.
-
47. Tyler, the Creator
in Louis Vuitton scarf and custom Le Fleur Converse Chuck Taylor High-Tops.
-
48. Alessia Cara
-
49. Sarah Silverman
in Maggie Marilyn dress, Wolford tights, and Jimmy Choo shoes.
-
50. James Corden
-
51. Khalid
-
52. DJ Khaled
-
53. Kali Uchis
in Kim Shu.
-
54. Ben Platt
-
55. Imagine Dragons
-
56. Trevor Noah