Yolanda Hadid Coyly Addresses Bella and Drake's Relationship Status

As Bella Hadid rang in her 21st birthday on Monday, it became clear that a lot has changed for the supermodel over the past year. Aside from countless runway walks and a beauty contract with Bulgari, Hadid has apparently moved on from one-time love the Weeknd—at least according to the model's mum, Yolanda.

While making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dished on her daughter's dating life (kind of).

The host addressed the "The Hills" hitmaker's new girlfriend, asking the mum of three: "Does Bella care that The Weeknd is with Selena Gomez?"

"Not anymore I think," she replied.

And while the contentious love triangle might be ancient history, the talk show emcee was quick to comment on a very recent development—namely, rumors that the Nike spokesmodel might be dating rapper Drake, after Champagne Papi allegedly funded her entire birthday bash.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

"Are you kidding! What are we [doing] here?" Hadid responded, laughing.

Cohen pressed her, explaining, "He threw her a big 21st birthday party last night!" Yolanda decided to play coy. "He did? Really? Oh, I didn't know that," she answered, as the host insisted, "You were there!"

Finally, she allowed, "I mean, they're friends," when directly asked about her youngest daughter's relationship status.

We're staying tuned!