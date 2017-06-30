Look Of The Day
30 Jun 2017
June 30, 2017
1. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid looked beautiful in a glamorous take on the little black dress, attending the launch of the new Bvlgari "Festa" Jewellery collection in Venice.
June 30, 2017
2. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton looked the epitome of class and sophistication in a Gucci tweed dress with pearl embellishment, at the opening of the new V&A Exhibition Road Quater.
June 30, 2017
3. Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn looked fierce wearing a leather trouser and blouse combo by Michael Kors, at Tatler's English Rose event in association with Michael Kors, London.
